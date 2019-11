NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Metro police are looking for a man who suffers from dementia and macular degeneration, which impacts his operation of a car.

Police said 86-year-old Raymond Edmiston was last seen Monday at 12:20 p.m. after he left his home unexpectedly in a gold 2008 Buick Lucerne sedan. The sedan has Kentucky plate 429JVS. They said he told his wife he was going to check the car's battery for an unknown reason.