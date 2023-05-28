NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday, Americans will take time to honor those who fought and died for their country for Memorial Day.

Several Middle Tennessee communities are holding remembrances or other events in honor of the fallen. Here are some we found taking place Monday, May 29.

Memorial Day Classic – Hendersonville

The 17th annual Memorial Day Classic 10K, 5K and 1-mile family fun run/walk will happen at 7 a.m. at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville. Virtual options are also available. For more information, click HERE.

Memorial Day Dash – Nashville

The most historic 5K in Nashville will be the 22nd annual Memorial Day Dash. Hosted by the Nashville City Cemetery Association and the Metro Historical Commission, the course begins at Adventure Science Center, runs through Fort Negley Historic Park and loops back around St. Cloud Hill back to the cemetery. Race will be from 7:30—9:30 a.m. For more information, click HERE.

Memorial Day Ceremony – Clarksville

The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization is hosting its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the William O. Beach Civic Hall

Memorial Day Ceremony – Ashland City

Come to Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park in Ashland City for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m.

We Remember and Honor – Smyrna

The Town of Smyrna will gather to remember and honor the fallen at 11 a.m. at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial in Lee Victory Recreation Park, 110 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna.

Cemetery Decoration at Nashville National Cemetery – Madison

The public is invited to the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Historic Nashville National Cemetery, 1420 Gallatin Pike South, Madison, at noon. Boy and Girl Scouts will have placed U.S. flags at the graves and markers of fallen veterans. Music by the Robertson County Community Band at noon, followed by program at 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Brittany Walter, Ph.D, D-ABFA, RPA.

Ofc. Spencer Bristol Highway naming – Hendersonville

At 3 p.m., a formal service and presentation to name a portion of Interstate 65 in Hendersonville the Ofc. Spencer Bristol Highway will take place at Hendersonville’s Veterans Park.