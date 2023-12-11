NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several organizations are working to provide aid to those impacted by the deadly storms that rolled through Middle Tennessee, claiming the lives of six people and leaving dozens injured.

The following is a list of organizations you can turn to for help or make donations to assist those who were impacted by the storm.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter at Cornerstone Church/Cross Point Church on Stop 30 Road in Hendersonville for people who have been displaced from their homes and/or need to report structural damage, receive food, or address medical needs.

Over 50 cots, food and blankets are available at the site for anyone who was impacted by Saturday’s deadly tornadoes. If you would like to donate to help their efforts, click here.

Nashville Responds

Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) are asking Davidson County to fill out a form if they were impacted by the tornado and are in need of any assistance. The form asks residents what they’re in need of and will take about 76-96 hours to get a response, according to the organization.

VOAD says the United Greater Way of Nashville are responsible for collection any monetary donations that are provided by the community. The donations will be used to assist the organizations responding to the community’s immediate needs, and the long-term recovery for survivors. To donate, click here.

Community Resource Center of Middle Tennessee

The Community Resource Center of Middle Tennessee is looking provide basic essential items to those in Middle Tennessee. According to the non-profit, some of the items needed include soap, toothpaste, body wipes, toilet paper, diapers and more. Want to help from home? Buy items from their Amazon Wishlist and have them sent directly to the CRC. You can make a one-time donation.

The non-profit is also teaming up with Live Love Nashville to support families in Middle Tennessee with a gift drive. In a statement Live Love Nashville said, “Families that have been impacted by the Middle Tennessee tornadoes will need to have something under the tree this year and we are committed to making sure there is a holiday for everyone.” To purchase items directly from their Amazon Wishlist, click here.

Hands On Nashville

If you would like to donate your time, you can do so by volunteering with Hands On Nashville. The organization is working closely with the Office of Emergency Management to determine which areas are most in need of cleanup. To donate or volunteer, click here.

Salvation Army of Nashville

The Salvation Army is seeking to deliver crucial aid to those in Middle Tennessee who affected by the Dec. 9 tornado outbreak. Aid varies from meals, hydration, and emotional support for those who survived. Donations can be made here.

YaiPak Outreach

YaiPak Outreach are providing urgent supplies to help with rebuilding efforts in Clarksville. The nonprofit said they are currently in need of plywood, ropes and work gloves. For those looking to donate monetarily, here is our Venmo link. You can donate by texting “Give” to 844-335-1746 or by going to the website.

Walmart is also partnering with YaiPak to distribute free water to those who affected by the deadly tornado. Water will be available to pickup at the Walmart on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. The nonprofit asks if have water to donate, please take it to Living Hope Church at Exit 1 beginning Monday at 1200 Winterset Drive.

Pawster Nashville

If you or someone you know has been displaced and needs help care for animals, Pawster Nash is offering assistance. Contact them by texting 615-434-4913, or complete an intake form here.

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee/United Way of Greater Nashville

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated their emergency relief funds in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville to provide aid to those affected by the tornado outbreak.

All funds will go toward gathering vital resources to survivors in the Davidson County area. To donate, click here.

Aerial Recovery Group

Nashville-based Aerial Recovery Humanitarian Special Operators have deployed in response to the tornadoes that have impacted the Middle Tennessee area. Those on ground are conducting welfare checks, aid distribution, cleanup efforts and more. To help with their response, click here.

God’s Pit Crew

God’s Pit Crew’s Immediate Response team will deploy Tuesday, December 12, from headquarters in Danville, Virginia, and travel to Clarksville, Tennessee, to help storms victims.

According to God’s Pit Crew, highly-trained volunteers and staff will begin working in the hardest-hit areas by clearing debris and providing emergency relief supplies. To donate the cause, click here.