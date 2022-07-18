NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September.
Bedford County Fair
- Located: 2119 Midland Road, Shelbyville
- When: July 18 – 23
- Theme: Hats Off to 20 Years
- Website: Click on this link
Overton County Fair
- Located: 608 Montgomery Highway, Livingston
- When: July 21 – 31
- Website: Click on this link
Trousdale County Fair
- Located: 262 West McMurry Boulevard, Hartsville
- When: July 28 – 31, August 4 – 6
- Website: Click on this link
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Macon County Fair
- Located: 231 Russell Drive, Lafayette
- When: August 1 – 6
- Theme: Celebrating 40 years of Family, Farming & Fun
- Website: Click on this link
Bledsoe County Fair
- Located: 234 Allen P Deakins Road, Pikeville
- When: August 3 – 6
- Theme: Cowboy Boots and Bucking Chutes
- Website: Click on this link
Putnam County Fair
- Located: 200 Veterans Drive, Cookeville
- When: August 4 – 13
- Theme: Chickens and Cows and Pigs! Oh My!
- Website: Click on this link
Williamson County Fair
- Located: 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
- When: August 5 – 13
- Theme: An All American Fair
- Website: Click on this link
Cumberland County Fair
- Located: 1398 Livingston Road, Crossville
- When: August 15 – 20
- Theme: Cowboys, Crops and Carnivals and A Whole Lotta Happy!
- Website: Click on this link
Cheatham County Fair
- Located: 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City
- When: August 16 – 20
- Website: Click on this link
Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair
- Located: 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
- When: August 18 – 27
- Theme: 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee
- Website: Click on this link
Henry County Fair
- Located: 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris
- When: August 20 – 27
- Theme: Let’s Celebrate
- Website: Click on this link
Benton County Fair
- Located: 187 Natchez Trace Rd, Camden
- When: August 22 – 27
- Theme: Let the Good Times Grow
- Website: Click on this link
South Central Area Fair
- Located: 115 Smith Avenue, Hohenwald
- When: August 30 – September 3
- Website: Click on this link
Maury County Fair
- Located: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
- When: September 1 – 5
- Website: Click on this link
White County Agriculture Fair
- Located: 565 Hale Street, Sparta
- When: September 2 – 10
- Theme: Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts
- Website: Click on this link
Coffee County Fair
- Located: 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester
- When: September 3 – 10
- Theme: Remembering 165 Years of Yesterdays, Embracing Visions of Tomorrow
- Website: Click on this link
Nashville Fair
- Located: 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville
- When: September 9 – 18
- Website: Click on this link
Houston County Fair
- Located: 721 West Front Street, Erin
- When: September 14 – 17
- Website: Click on this link
Lincoln County Fair
- Located: 1003 Hedgemont Avenue, Fayetteville
- When: September 17 – 24
- Website: Click on this link
Robertson County Fair
- Located: 4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield
- When: September 20 – 24
- Website: Click on this link
Middle Tennessee District Fair
- Located: 927 N Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg
- When: September 23 – October 1
- Website: Click on this link
Is there a county fair you’d like to tell us about? Email us at wkrnwebmail@nexstar.tv