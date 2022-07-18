NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September.

Bedford County Fair

  • Located: 2119 Midland Road, Shelbyville
  • When: July 18 – 23
  • Theme: Hats Off to 20 Years
  • Website: Click on this link

Overton County Fair

  • Located: 608 Montgomery Highway, Livingston
  • When: July 21 – 31
  • Website: Click on this link

Trousdale County Fair

  • Located: 262 West McMurry Boulevard, Hartsville
  • When: July 28 – 31, August 4 – 6
  • Website: Click on this link

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Macon County Fair

  • Located: 231 Russell Drive, Lafayette
  • When: August 1 – 6
  • Theme: Celebrating 40 years of Family, Farming & Fun
  • Website: Click on this link

Bledsoe County Fair

  • Located: 234 Allen P Deakins Road, Pikeville
  • When: August 3 – 6
  • Theme: Cowboy Boots and Bucking Chutes
  • Website: Click on this link

Putnam County Fair

  • Located: 200 Veterans Drive, Cookeville
  • When: August 4 – 13
  • Theme: Chickens and Cows and Pigs! Oh My!
  • Website: Click on this link

Williamson County Fair

  • Located: 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
  • When: August 5 – 13
  • Theme: An All American Fair
  • Website: Click on this link

Cumberland County Fair

  • Located: 1398 Livingston Road, Crossville
  • When: August 15 – 20
  • Theme: Cowboys, Crops and Carnivals and A Whole Lotta Happy!
  • Website: Click on this link

Cheatham County Fair

  • Located: 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City
  • When: August 16 – 20
  • Website: Click on this link

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee

Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair

  • Located: 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
  • When: August 18 – 27
  • Theme: 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee
  • Website: Click on this link

Henry County Fair

  • Located: 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris
  • When: August 20 – 27
  • Theme: Let’s Celebrate
  • Website: Click on this link

Benton County Fair

  • Located: 187 Natchez Trace Rd, Camden
  • When: August 22 – 27
  • Theme: Let the Good Times Grow
  • Website: Click on this link

South Central Area Fair

  • Located: 115 Smith Avenue, Hohenwald
  • When: August 30 – September 3
  • Website: Click on this link

Maury County Fair

  • Located: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
  • When: September 1 – 5
  • Website: Click on this link

White County Agriculture Fair

  • Located: 565 Hale Street, Sparta
  • When: September 2 – 10
  • Theme: Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts
  • Website: Click on this link

Coffee County Fair

  • Located: 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester
  • When: September 3 – 10
  • Theme: Remembering 165 Years of Yesterdays, Embracing Visions of Tomorrow
  • Website: Click on this link

Nashville Fair

Houston County Fair

Lincoln County Fair

  • Located: 1003 Hedgemont Avenue, Fayetteville
  • When: September 17 – 24
  • Website: Click on this link

Robertson County Fair

  • Located: 4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield
  • When: September 20 – 24
  • Website: Click on this link

Middle Tennessee District Fair

  • Located: 927 N Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg
  • When: September 23 – October 1
  • Website: Click on this link

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Is there a county fair you’d like to tell us about? Email us at wkrnwebmail@nexstar.tv