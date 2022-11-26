NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the passing of Thanksgiving, the holiday season has officially kicked off. Many Middle Tennessee communities are gearing up for their annual Christmas parades.

News 2 has compiled a list to help you find a parade near you.

Clarksville

Saturday, December 3

5:00 p.m.

Route: Starts on APSU campus on 8th Street to College Street to University and then around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse and then Franklin Street and ends back on APSU campus

Cowan

Saturday, December 3

1:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at former Cookie’s Market through town and ends at Cowan Elementary School

Cross Plains

Saturday, December 3

10:00 a.m.

Route: Starts at East Robertson High School follows Hwy. 25 through Cross Plains and ends at Cedar Grove Road

Dickson

Saturday, December 17

6:00 p.m.

Route: Begins at Dickson County High School to normal route ends at Middle School

Donelson

Saturday, December 3

2:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at Elm Hill Pk. and Donelson Pk. intersection heads north to Donelson Station WeGo Star parking lot

Eagleville

Saturday, December 10

5:00 p.m.

Route: Marches south on Main Street takes a left onto Old Hwy. 99 and ends at the school

Fayetteville

Saturday, December 3

5:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at intersection of Thornton Taylor and Wilson Pkwy. then goes up Main Avenue to the square and ends on Washington Street

Franklin

Friday, December 2

7:00 p.m.

Route: Fourth Avenue and Main Street

Gallatin

Saturday, December 10

12:00 p.m.

Route: Starts on Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pk. then down Main Street, Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School

Goodlettsville

Saturday, December 3

4:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at Delmas Long Community Center continues on Memorial Drive turns right onto Main Street and ends at Goodlettsville Plaza

Greenbrier

Saturday, December 3

6:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at Greenbrier Elementary School

Hendersonville

Sunday, December 4

1:00 p.m.

Route: Johnny Cash parkway to Memorial Park

La Vergne

Saturday, December 3

Parade of Lights at 5:00 p.m.

Route: City Hall to Veterans Memorial Park

Lebanon

Sunday, December 4

2:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at former Lebanon High School location to Park Avenue to East Main

Street and then around the Lebanon Public Square before exiting onto West Main Street and ends at Liberty State Bank

Lynchburg

Saturday, December 3

2:00 p.m.

Route: Begins at Wiseman Park and continues around historic square

Manchester

Saturday, November 26

6:30 p.m.

Route: Raider Academy travels to Hillsboro Blvd. takes a left onto W. Main Street then left onto N. Woodland Street ending at Fred Deadman Park

Mt. Juliet

Saturday, December 10

11:00 a.m.

Route: Mt. Juliet League off of Lebanon Rd. to East Division Street off of N. Mt. Juliet Rd.

Murfreesboro

Sunday, December 11

2:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at MTSU on Main Street and ends at Historic Downtown Square

Pleasant View

Saturday, December 3

10:00 a.m.

Route: City Hall to Highway 49 to Main Street to Church Street ends at Pleasant View Elementary School

Portland

Saturday, December 3

5:30 p.m.

Route: Starts at Freedom Drive goes south on Hwy. 109 to Portland East Middle School

Ridgetop

Friday, December 2

Ridgetop Natural Gas Christmas Parade at 7:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at Watagua Elementary School

Smithville

Saturday, December 3

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Route: From New Life Connection Center onto South Congress Blvd. to the Downtown Smithville Square

Smyrna

Sunday, December 4

2:00 p.m.

Route: Watch from Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway

Tullahoma

Friday, December 2

7:00 p.m.

Route: Starts at the Post Office and ends at the High School on Jackson Street

Watertown

Saturday, December 3

3:00 p.m.

Route: Start Round Lick Baptist Church to Main Street and end at Hwy. 70/Main Street

Westmoreland

Saturday, December 3

1:30 p.m.

Route: Starts at Westmoreland Middle School ends in downtown Westmoreland

White House

Saturday, December 3

3:00 p.m.

Route: White House Municipal Park to City Hall ending at West Drive/Hwy. 31W

Is there a Christmas parade missing from this list? Email us at pix@wkrn.com.