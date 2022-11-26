NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the passing of Thanksgiving, the holiday season has officially kicked off. Many Middle Tennessee communities are gearing up for their annual Christmas parades.
News 2 has compiled a list to help you find a parade near you.
Clarksville
- Saturday, December 3
- 5:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts on APSU campus on 8th Street to College Street to University and then around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse and then Franklin Street and ends back on APSU campus
Cowan
- Saturday, December 3
- 1:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at former Cookie’s Market through town and ends at Cowan Elementary School
Cross Plains
- Saturday, December 3
- 10:00 a.m.
- Route: Starts at East Robertson High School follows Hwy. 25 through Cross Plains and ends at Cedar Grove Road
Dickson
- Saturday, December 17
- 6:00 p.m.
- Route: Begins at Dickson County High School to normal route ends at Middle School
Donelson
- Saturday, December 3
- 2:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at Elm Hill Pk. and Donelson Pk. intersection heads north to Donelson Station WeGo Star parking lot
Eagleville
- Saturday, December 10
- 5:00 p.m.
- Route: Marches south on Main Street takes a left onto Old Hwy. 99 and ends at the school
Fayetteville
- Saturday, December 3
- 5:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at intersection of Thornton Taylor and Wilson Pkwy. then goes up Main Avenue to the square and ends on Washington Street
Franklin
- Friday, December 2
- 7:00 p.m.
- Route: Fourth Avenue and Main Street
Gallatin
- Saturday, December 10
- 12:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts on Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pk. then down Main Street, Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School
Goodlettsville
- Saturday, December 3
- 4:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at Delmas Long Community Center continues on Memorial Drive turns right onto Main Street and ends at Goodlettsville Plaza
Greenbrier
- Saturday, December 3
- 6:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at Greenbrier Elementary School
Hendersonville
- Sunday, December 4
- 1:00 p.m.
- Route: Johnny Cash parkway to Memorial Park
La Vergne
- Saturday, December 3
- Parade of Lights at 5:00 p.m.
- Route: City Hall to Veterans Memorial Park
Lebanon
- Sunday, December 4
- 2:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at former Lebanon High School location to Park Avenue to East Main
Street and then around the Lebanon Public Square before exiting onto West Main Street and ends at Liberty State Bank
Lynchburg
- Saturday, December 3
- 2:00 p.m.
- Route: Begins at Wiseman Park and continues around historic square
Manchester
- Saturday, November 26
- 6:30 p.m.
- Route: Raider Academy travels to Hillsboro Blvd. takes a left onto W. Main Street then left onto N. Woodland Street ending at Fred Deadman Park
Mt. Juliet
- Saturday, December 10
- 11:00 a.m.
- Route: Mt. Juliet League off of Lebanon Rd. to East Division Street off of N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Murfreesboro
- Sunday, December 11
- 2:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at MTSU on Main Street and ends at Historic Downtown Square
Pleasant View
- Saturday, December 3
- 10:00 a.m.
- Route: City Hall to Highway 49 to Main Street to Church Street ends at Pleasant View Elementary School
Portland
- Saturday, December 3
- 5:30 p.m.
- Route: Starts at Freedom Drive goes south on Hwy. 109 to Portland East Middle School
Ridgetop
- Friday, December 2
- Ridgetop Natural Gas Christmas Parade at 7:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at Watagua Elementary School
Smithville
- Saturday, December 3
- 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Route: From New Life Connection Center onto South Congress Blvd. to the Downtown Smithville Square
Smyrna
- Sunday, December 4
- 2:00 p.m.
- Route: Watch from Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway
Tullahoma
- Friday, December 2
- 7:00 p.m.
- Route: Starts at the Post Office and ends at the High School on Jackson Street
Watertown
- Saturday, December 3
- 3:00 p.m.
- Route: Start Round Lick Baptist Church to Main Street and end at Hwy. 70/Main Street
Westmoreland
- Saturday, December 3
- 1:30 p.m.
- Route: Starts at Westmoreland Middle School ends in downtown Westmoreland
White House
- Saturday, December 3
- 3:00 p.m.
- Route: White House Municipal Park to City Hall ending at West Drive/Hwy. 31W
Is there a Christmas parade missing from this list? Email us at pix@wkrn.com.