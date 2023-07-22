NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s explosive growth has brought folks from all over to relocate to Middle Tennessee – including celebrities.

In fact, the list of stars who have made Middle Tennessee home aren’t limited to country singers but include reality TV stars, celebrity chefs and athletes who are household names.

Here’s list of celebrities who have called Middle Tennessee home in the past years:

Little Richard

Little Richard (Courtesy: . (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Rock & Roll pioneer Little Richard – whose real name was Richard Penniman – spent his final days here in Middle Tennessee. In 2020, the rockstar died in Tullahoma, Tennessee, which is about an hour drive from Nashville. He lived just minutes away from the Jack Daniels Distillery on 6,200 square foot property in Lynchburg. Shortly after his death, the family sold the home and a new owner made several renovations to the unique property. In May 2023, the piece of renovated music history was up for sale for more than $1 million.

Kacey Musgraves

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves speaks in the press room after winning awards for female vocalist of the year and music video of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves gave fans a sneak peek inside her Nashville home during a tour with Architectural Digest. The “Space Cowboy” singer purchased the 3,500-square-foot property in 2020.

During an interview with Architectural Digest, Musgraves said she attempted to embrace a “minimalist mindset” while designing the interior of the Nashville home.

“The interior of this was home was my first time trying to embrace a minimalist mindset, and that’s a challenge for me,” said Musgraves, “I love collecting things that intrigue me, which doesn’t always bode-well for maintaining a minimalist environment.”

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

Country music icon Reba McEntire’s Lebanon home has been transformed into a luxury event venue. McEntire purchased the Lebanon property in the late 80s and called the lakeside oasis home for 25 years.

In an interview with News 2, Bubba Plunk, sales director of Infinity Hospitality, said the property is now known as The Estate at Cherokee Dock, which is a 13,000 square feet multi-acre private event space.

The space features a three-story closet, movie theater and a lakeside center where the country star’s tennis courts used to sit.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan attends the premiere event for “American Idol” hosted by ABC at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Hip-shaking, “Entertainer of the Year,” Luke Bryan has a farm property nestled in Williamson County right outside of Nashville. ABC News’ Robin Roberts visited the country music star at his farm where he detailed his rise fame and journey to Music City.

In his free time, the artist can be found providing a helping hand throughout Middle Tennessee. In fact, a young mom spoke with News 2 after she went viral 2021 after receiving some star-studded road assistance from Bryan after her tire blew out on a back road in Columbia. The young mom shared a video of the encounter on TikTok, which has now been viewed over six million times.

Reese Witherspoon

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Reese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon – an actress, producer, and entrepreneur – is a proud Tennessee native. Witherspoon, who was born in Louisiana and raised in Tennessee, has been vocal in the Nashville community and even owns a clothing store in South Nashville. The southern clothing line, Draper James, was founded in 2015 and named after Witherspoon’s grandparents. It’s located in the popular 12th Avenue South neighborhood. In 2022, Nashville Soccer Club’s principal owner announced Witherspoon joined the team as a minority owner.

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks through the dugout before Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Getty Images)

Before becoming a popular outfielder in the MLB, Mookie Betts was a standout player at John Overton High School. In 2020, the Nashville high school graduate won his second World Series Championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Betts is no stranger to giving back to his community here in Nashville with his ’50 Feeds 50′ campaign. The baseball star uses the foundation to perform at least 50 acts of kindness annually. In 2022, he surprised the residents at the Knowles Home Assisted Living facility with a donation.

Maneet Chauhan

Maneet Chauhan (Photo: WKRN)

Celebrity food chef and winner of Food Network’s Tournament of Champions II Maneet Chauhan calls Nashville home and even owns a few businesses here in Music City. After winning the competition, Chauhan collected a $40,000 prize, which she used to donate to other Nashville restaurants, including Arnold’s Country Kitchen, Mangia Nashville and Margot Café & Bar. The Food Network star owns Chauhan, Tansuo and Mockingbird restaurants in Nashville.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban’s Nashville home is just one the few properties that they own around the world. According to Architectural Digest, the couple owns real estate in New York City, Beverly Hills, Nashville and several cities in Australia. The international superstars have extended their philanthropy efforts in Music City as well. Earlier this year, the couple made a financial gift to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in support of clinical trials for new and better therapies for breast cancer.

Kristin Cavallari

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Kristin Cavallari speaks onstage during Variety’s TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari, an American personality best known for her time on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and her own E! Network reality show, “Very Cavallari,” has called Nashville home and even opened a business in Music City. Cavallari moved to Nashville in 2017 and later founded her first brick-and-mortar store, Uncommon James. The store officially opened in 2018 and is located on Ninth Avenue South in the Gulch.

Jack White

Jack White performs during iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

While Nashville is known as the home of country music, artists from all types of music have opted to call the city home. Jack White of The White Stripes fame has his own studio, Third Man Records, located near the Gulch neighborhood. Although, White is known as a rocker, he collaborated with the late Loretta Lynn on her “Van Lear Rose” which won two Grammys in 2005. In the album, White it credited for producing the album and playing the guitar parts.