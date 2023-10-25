NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Persistent dry conditions across Tennessee have prompted multiple cities and counties to issue burn bans in order to prevent the risk of fire in the area. Monday saw the City of Dickson issue a burn ban, citing continued dry conditions and low humidity, followed shortly by the City of Brentwood. Since then, here are the communities that currently have active burn bans.

Dickson

The Dickson Fire Department said the burn ban will remain in effect “until further notice,” citing the need for a good, soaking rain event. The ban also applies to all outdoor burning, including bonfires and leaf burning.

Brentwood

With the recent dry weather, the City of Brentwood said its burn ban includes backyard fire pits. The ban will be rescinded once the area receives “adequate rainfall,” the city said online.

Lawrenceburg

The Lawrenceburg Fire Department said “severe drought” conditions in the area were the reason for its burn ban. This ban is also in effect until further notice, with the fire department saying they would issue a notice if and when it is lifted.

Murfreesboro/Rutherford County

The fire marshals for Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department (RCFR) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department have issued a city/county burn ban due to ongoing drought conditions, officials said in a release. The ban will remain in effect until further notice, they said. The ban includes bonfires and other recreational burning, like that in fire pits, according to spokesperson Larry Flowers.

Anyone caught burning during a mandatory burn ban could face a Class A misdemeanor, Murfreesboro officials said.

Mt. Juliet

The Mt. Juliet Fire Marshal said the ban will remain in effect until further notice and will include bonfires and other recreational burning. The ban will remain in effect until the area has received adequate rainfall.

Nashville

The Nashville Fire Department also issued a reminder to Davidson County residents that the burning of brush or debris is prohibited year-round.

“The only areas allowed to burn brush or other yard waste are those areas that are being cleared for development, if they obtain a permit from the Health Department and the Fire Department,” the department said.

The department issued the reminder after a round of severe weather on Sunday felled some trees and limbs that day.