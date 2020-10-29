Lipscomb University hosts ‘Leading Through COVID’ panel discussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership & Public Service in partnership with WRKN News 2 presents “Leading Through COVID,” a virtual panel discussion featuring local and state experts who are managing the response to the pandemic.

The panel begins at noon CST and will be broadcast live right here on WKRN.com. The virtual event is FREE and open to the public.

This event will be moderated by Good Morning Nashville’s Nikki Burdine.

The panel discussion features four experts who have been on the frontlines of Nashville and Tennessee responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured in the discussion are:

● Dr. Alex Jahangir, a surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health of Nashville and Davidson County;

● Dr. James Hildreth president and CEO of Meharry Medical College and immunologist;

● Mike Krause, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission; and

● Mark Ezell, commissioner of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Economic who was appointed by Tennessee governor Bill Lee to lead the state’s Economic Recovery Group to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy.