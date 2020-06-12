Lipscomb alumni create call to action for Lipscomb leadership to address campus inclusivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In under a week, nearly 600 Lipscomb University alumni have created a call to action for leadership at the university.

The letter includes signatures from alumni dating back to 1981 to as recent as 2020.

Jackson Sprayberry, a 2011 graduate, and former student body president helped created the letter after the University released two statements in response to the national climate on race.

“…seemed to miss the mark.” he said.

Sprayberry said he also learned of a letter written by students of color back in 2017 that called on the University to address racism.

“In conversations with black, indigenous, and people of color that went to Lipscomb, I see that my experience vastly different than their experience.”

Sprayberry told News 2 that this new call to action allows everyone to do their part to make a difference.

“I am just as guilty. As a student that went there, in a position where I could’ve made changes as student body president …and I didn’t. So my hope is, in addition to just saying ‘sorry’ is that this letter and this commitment and pledge can be a part of the work moving forward to make the university a better place.”

The call to action asks the university to address recruitment for faculty of color and human resource policies that combat racism.

Sprayberry added, “…One of the biggest calls to action that we as a group of alumni have asked for is required diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops hosted by external facilitators at freshman orientation.”

Alumni who have signed the letter have pledged a total of $8,600 to go towards creating that type of training.

“When I think about repentance and reconciliation, that’s an ongoing process.” said Sprayberry.

University President, Dr. Randy Lowry, responded to alumni with this message,

“Thank you for the interest in Lipscomb University you have expressed through your thoughtful recommendations and your generous contributions. I greatly appreciate your commitment to helping Lipscomb on its journey to be a diverse, inclusive, and just community. You are remarkable alumni and the university is grateful for your passion and investment.



This note is intended to acknowledge what you are calling the Lipscomb community to be and to let you know I have carefully read and considered what you expressed in your letter. This note is not intended to be a comprehensive response or plan of action. Upon receiving your letter, I immediately asked those responsible for the administrative areas related to your suggestions to identify both what has been accomplished and what could be accomplished in the near future with your support and engagement. I am eager to continue a productive conversation and look forward to providing a more complete response in the near future.



Thank you again for your open letter and I look forward to working with each of you on ideas for advancing diversity and inclusion at Lipscomb.”

Sprayberry told News 2 that he and others will be meeting with Lowry on Friday.