Lineup for Bonnaroo 2021 in September announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The lineup for the 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester was announced Wednesday morning.

Headliners include a Grand Ole Opry performance with special guests on Thursday night, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday night, Lizzo and Tame Impala Saturday night and Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Ray Sunday evening.

Tickets for the multi-day event in Coffee County go on sale Wednesday at noon.

This is the 20th year for the event after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and community.

The four-day multi-stage camping festival will take place Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 at the 700-acre farm and event space in Manchester.