LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who may be suffering from a medical condition.

Jason Adam Carley, 50, was last seen at about 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 14 leaving Grammer, an automobile manufacturing company in Fayetteville, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said Carley has diabetes and could be suffering symptoms. He has reddish, light brown hair, green eyes and tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone who sees Carley or has any information is asked to contact LCSD Investigator Patrick Murdock at 931-433-9821.