LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in southern Tennessee and northern Alabama are asked to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from their work area in Lincoln County Saturday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the two inmates — identified as Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden — left their positions and rode off on a yellow Honda foreman four-wheeler at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Eric James Short (Source: Chris Thornton/Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department) Michael Brandon Bowden (Source: Chris Thornton/Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities said Short and Bowden were last seen in Decatur, Alabama, after a friend who was unaware the men were escapees gave them a ride from Huntsville.

Short was last seen wearing gray coveralls, Bowden could be wearing brown coveralls, and both men have numerous tattoos, the sheriff’s department reported.

According to officials, neither of these inmates are considered dangerous.

“They are believed to be in the Decatur area and to our knowledge have no money or cell phone,” authorities said in a Saturday night press release.

In addition, the yellow Honda the escapees reportedly used has not been found.

If you see Short or Bowden, you are asked to call your local Crime Stoppers at 256-350-4613 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821.