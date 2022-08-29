FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Arturo Ambrocio Jimenez.

Jimenez is wanted for the alleged rape of a child.

The sheriff’s department believes he may be trying to get to the areas of Huntsville or Moulton, Alabama.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (931) 433-STOP or Investigator Patrick Murdock at (931) 433-9821.