Limited Covid-19 testing sites, kits in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s confusion surrounding the search for available Covid-10 testing sites in Rutherford County.

On Friday, the Rutherford County Health Department pulled its list of nine testing sites it released on Thursday.

According to the county, officials released the list publicly due to many requests from concerned citizens.

“We’ve got a lot of phone calls,” said Dr. Moses Swauncy. “Especially today about coronavirus, Covid-19.”

But for Dr. Moses Swauncy of Signature Health & Wellness in LaVergne, the questions don’t end there.

“People are wondering what do they need to do, where can they get tested,” he said.

Turns out, Dr. Swauncy’s clinic, Community Quick Care in La Vergne, and American Family Care in Smyrna are the three available testing sites for Covid-19 in Rutherford County.

This list is down from nine available sites on Thursday.

According to the Rutherford County Health Department, the other sites no longer had testing kits available.

At Signature Health & Wellness, there are only 15 kits on hand.

That limited supply is forcing Dr. Swauncy to be strict about meeting the CDC’s criteria for a test.

“The first, if they have symptoms, fever is key, and the shortness of breath, the cough, the respiratory symptoms,” he said.

The results take anywhere from 24 hours to five days.

Dr. Swauncy is hoping to get more kits next week.

For the uninsured, Dr. Swauncy is directing them to the Tennessee Department of Health.

For more guidance on testing sites available, check out the Rutherford County Health Department at rutherfordcountytn.gov/covid19#test