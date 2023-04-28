WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County home was severely damaged after it was hit by lightning early Friday morning.

Crews were called to The Grove subdivision in College Grove around 3 a.m.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire Rescue)

Williamson County Fire Rescue reported the large fire began in the attic of the home as storms moved through Middle Tennessee. No injuries were reported.

Multiple crews responded to fight the fire including engines, tankers, medics and Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies.

No additional information was immediately released.