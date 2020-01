HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities said lightning sparked a house fire in Hickman County.

Hickman County Rescue Squad responded to the house fire in the Duck River community Wednesday.

Crews found a house full of smoke.

They said it’s because of a lightning strike that hit the garage area of the house.

Officials said the fire damage was contained to the garage area.

The rest of the house had heavy smoke damage but crews were able to save the main structure.