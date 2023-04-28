COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents of a Cookeville apartment awoke to a fire alarm Friday morning as flames shot through the roof of the building.

The Cookeville Fire Department said units responded to the call for help at Eagle Summit around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

The three-story apartment complex is located on the corner of 8th Street and N. Willow Avenue. That area was closed to traffic for about two hours while firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

Eagle Summit fire (Courtesy: Cookeville Fire Department)

Eagle Summit fire (Courtesy: Cookeville Police Department)

Eagle Summit fire (Courtesy: Cookeville Fire Department)

Eagle Summit fire (Courtesy: Cookeville Fire Department)

Eagle Summit fire (Courtesy: Cookeville Fire Department)

Eagle Summit fire (Courtesy: Cookeville Police Department)

Eagle Summit fire (Courtesy: Cookeville Fire Department)

A lightning strike was determined to be the cause of the fire, according to the fire department.

However, no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Benton Young said the double thickness fire walls installed in the attics helped prevent the fire from spreading more and limited the amount of damage to the other apartments.

The full cost of repairs is yet to be determined, but officials said the value was estimated at $5 million pre-incident.