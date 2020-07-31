Lifetime Christmas movie to be filmed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, in Springfield at least. The holiday spirit is all around.

A production company has chosen the city as the set of an upcoming film about Christmas set to air on Lifetime network. It’s the talk of the town.

“I heard they’re going to close off a street for us and put a Christmas village there, so it’s going to be right outside my window and I’m so excited about that,” said Sari Lawrence, who works at RE/MAX downtown.

This isn’t Springfield’s first taste of Hollywood.

“About two years ago, Tim McGraw filmed over there at Vintage Whimsy, which is right across the street,” said Lawrence. “Then, there was the movie that was filmed quite some time ago back in the 80’s, I think it was a western film. They brought in dirt, so it’s really exciting.”

The city and businesses have been hard at work getting ready.

“We’ve talked to the set designer and she’s giving us ideas and we are getting all of our stuff out to decorate in the coming days,” said Savannah Sneed, who also works at RE/MAX.

“We don’t know what the film is called, but we do know that it’s obviously around Christmas time and it’s centered around a military veteran,” said Candice Tillman, Public Affairs Coordinator for the City of Springfield.

The decor will be on display for about three weeks.

“Everyone is easy to work with, businesses embrace it and the whole community embraces it actually and the architecture and just the history of the city is on display, and it’s beautiful,” Tillman said.

They are grateful to be a part of a joyous celebration, during an unprecedented time.

Filming begins on August 3. During filming, a portion of 6th Avenue between Locust Street and West Court Square will be open to pedestrian traffic but closed to vehicular traffic.