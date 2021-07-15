Lifest Music Festival comes to Nashville area for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Life Promotions is bringing their Lifest Music Festival to Music City for the first time ever!

Lifest Music City will be from July 29 until July 31, 2021, at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua, Tennessee.

The family-friendly music festival features a lineup of artists and speakers during its three days filled with music and ministry. The lineup includes artists like Matthew West, Jamie Kimmett, Sidewalk Prophets, Mandisa, and many more!

Life Promotions’ other event, Lifest Oshkosh, is one of the nation’s largest Christian music festivals. The president and founder of Life Promotions, Bob Lenz, is featured as a keynote speaker at Lifest every year.

Life Promotions has other life-changing school programs and outreach events as well, impacting more than 500,000 people each year.

Lifest is the perfect event for you and your entire family! Click here to buy tickets or see other important even information.