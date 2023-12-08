LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with sexual abuse crimes against children, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced.

According to the TBI, agents assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad received information that a Marshall County man used an online chat application to transmit images consistent with child sexual abuse material.

The man was identified as Lance Brock of Lewisburg.

TBI agents, working with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force, searched Brock’s home on Wednesday and arrested him, charging him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brock was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $60,000 bond.