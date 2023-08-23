MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lewisburg firefighter was arrested Wednesday afternoon on child rape charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in September of 2021, agents began investigating claims that a child had been sexually assaulted by a Lewisburg man later identified as Justin Barron.

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Barron, 31 at the time of the alleged incident, had sexual contact with an underage girl during the summer of 2020, according to investigators.

On Wednesday, the Marshall County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Barron, now 34, with one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of child rape.

He was later arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $150,000 bond.