LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies in Lewis County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen more than six months ago.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Peever Jr. was last seen leaving his home on Hooper Road in Hohenwald on May 12, 2023. He was reported missing on May 14.

Authorities reported that Peever Jr. is believed to have been seen in Lewis County in the afternoon of May 13 and has not been seen since.

In a post made on social media, deputies urged that any information about Peever Jr’s disappearance is “very much needed.”

Anyone with information should call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Investigators Brad Lawson or Tony Grillo at 931-796-5096 or Dispatch at 931-796-3616.