LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lewis County deputy was arrested for theft and money laundering.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday, Sept. 13, agents began investigating a theft complaint made against Lewis County Deputy Brandon Grady. The investigation revealed Grady was the president of a youth football and cheer organization in the fall of 2020.

While investigating, agents discovered that in October 2020, Grady used money the board approved for the purchase of an equipment shed to instead buy a police K-9 for himself when he was an active deputy, according to the TBI.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Lewis County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Grady, now 38 years old, with one count of theft and one count of money laundering.

Investigators said Grady turned himself in on Friday, Dec. 15. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.