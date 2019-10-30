Legislative librarian dares to tell haunted tales of the Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Any kind of lore about the Tennessee Capitol falls into the lap of the state’s legislative librarian, and that includes creepy tales about the capitol.

“I was trying to find out the last time we met on Halloween,” said Eddie Weeks earlier this month from his office in the same building housing Tennessee lawmakers.

He’s officially the Tennessee legislative librarian, but unofficially the go-to-guy for any strange occurrences around the Capitol Hill that do not involve current legislation.

It did not take him long to find out the last time Tennessee lawmakers met on Halloween was Oct. 31, 1867.

A Halloween legislative session was not as scary as it might sound.

The day was decades away from getting commercialized, but Halloween is often the time of year when people come to Eddie Weeks about those strange Capitol Hill occurrences.

“Many times after I did that presentation,” says the librarian.

That presentation is quite a You Tube production courtesy of the Office of the Chief Clerk for the Tennessee Senate and House.

Eddie is in full character in the video telling tale after tale after donning a Dracula-like cape.

Looking less-scary back in his office, Weeks tells his own story of strange occurrences from a previous office in the War Memorial building

“There were some noises there late at night–which we often had to work–don’t know that any of them were ever explained to anyone’s satisfaction,” he adds with raised eye-brows.

The librarian has quite a few more tales to tell.

