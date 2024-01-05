GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Disciplined, organized, and driven all describe former Gallatin High School (GHS) football coach Calvin Short, who passed away last month at the age of 82.

While coaching the Gallatin Green Wave from 1976 to 1993, Short won 205 out of 235 games, made 17 playoff appearances, won three state championships, and saw nine undefeated seasons. He was also inducted into the halls of fame for the TSSAA, the Tennessee Football Coaches Association, and Gallatin Athletic, according to GHS.

In addition to his 18-year career as a GHS football coach, officials said Short coached girls basketball at GHS in the mid-1960s. Then, when he retired from GHS, he served as Portland High School’s principal from 1994 to 1998.

TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves sent News 2 the following statement about Short:

Coach Short built a legendary program at Gallatin High School. I did not know him personally, but I do know a number of individuals who played for them. it was obvious that he was a transformational coach who measured success.

Short was dedicated to his student-athletes, even after their time with the team. According to longtime friend Randy Moore, players would come back to GHS and update Short on how they were doing.

Moore joined his coaching staff in a motivational role and stressed Short’s culture of winning.

“Here’s an amazing fact: in 18 years, he only lost two back-to-back games,” Moore said, describing such an accomplishment as unreal and impressive.

Short’s legacy will live on in the thousands of lives he ushered into success.

According to Short’s obituary, the visitation is being held at First Baptist Church of Gallatin from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 and and will resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 until his celebration of life service, which starts at 11 a.m.