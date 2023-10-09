WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The town square in Lebanon has been shut down due to a chemical situation Monday morning.
The historic square was closed to traffic and businesses around 9:30 a.m.
Mayor Rick Bell told News 2 a barrel caught fire this weekend and there are lingering rat poison fumes in the air.
The city has decided to close the immediate area as a precaution.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.