WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The town square in Lebanon has been shut down due to a chemical situation Monday morning.

The historic square was closed to traffic and businesses around 9:30 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Mayor Rick Bell told News 2 a barrel caught fire this weekend and there are lingering rat poison fumes in the air.

The city has decided to close the immediate area as a precaution.

No additional information was immediately released.