LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead and a child is in critical condition after a three-car wreck Monday afternoon in Lebanon.
One driver left the scene while another has been arrested for impaired driving.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.