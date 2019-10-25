Lebanon suspect fleeing police crashes into woman’s property

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s not the kind of call you want to get at nine o’clock at night.

The police are at your home and a renegade driver fleeing from the law has just driven through your property causing extensive damage.

But that’s the call a Lebanon homeowner got Thursday night.

Resa Draper is the homeowner.

“I think that is terrible.”

The single mother of two told News 2 the damage to her lawn, the carport and brick well in her backyard will be expensive to repair.

Draper said she was fixing up the vacant house and hoping to rent it for $800 a month.

But that was before Thursday night’s debacle.

Draper says, “Actually what I would say to them is how are they going to fix my property.”

It all started when a woman with a revoked license was driving down Blue Bird Road. A Police officer driving in the other direction recognized the car and driver as someone who should not have been driving.

Authorities say the officer began to turn around to go after the car. But before the officer could even turn on blue lights, the vehicle sped away.

By the time the officer got to the scene, the damage had been done.

The officer made a call to dispatch.

“Vehicle 1070 got a wreck under a house.”

A few moments later he says, “I got one at gunpoint and one took off 10-70 on foot possibly a boyfriend.”

Resa Draper says, “Of course I’m upset. I’m a single mom. I’m trying to do all this on my own. I’m trying to make a good life for me and my two kids and now I’m set back in terms of what I am trying to accomplish.”

Charles Davis is her father. He was also at the house inspecting the damage.

“There’s the tire tracks right there,” he says tracing the tracks from the road all the way across the yard.

Charles Davis is an army veteran who is 79-years-old.

Davis says, “There are all types of people in the world and they just happen to be some of the worst. “

Both the female driver and passenger fled from the accident scene and were found in the nearby woods and taken to a local hospital.

Their identities have not been released.