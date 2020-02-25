Lebanon student taken to hospital after colliding with moving car in school parking lot

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old Lebanon High School student is on the mend after he came into contact with a moving car in the school parking lot.

The call went out just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. School was dismissed, and according to Lebanon Police, an 18-year-old student was running through the parking lot when he collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old female student in the parking lot.

An ambulance was rushed to the school. Thankfully, the student only suffered an ankle injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say that while the student was not seriously hurt, it does raise the issue of safety. School Public Information Officer Bart Barker tells News 2 that students have to be patient and safe.

“It was the end of the school day. There might be an extra level of aggression to get to where you have to go. Maybe you got to get to work or maybe you have to get home. We’ve all got stuff to get to, but we all must make safety the top concern no matter where we are going in life and no matter how old we are,” said Barker.

Wilson County Schools will not release the parking lot video, but Lebanon High School’s principal has seen the incident and described it this way to Barker.

“The student that was running, did apparently see the vehicle and made an attempt to avoid the vehicle, but while doing so did what he (the principal) called a Duke’s of Hazard maneuver,” described Barker. “The end result, the student fell, sprained an ankle in the process, and thankfully no serious injuries were sustained in this incident. But overall what I have been told, this could have been avoided had this maneuver not been administered.”

This is not the first time there’s been a close call in the Lebanon High School parking lot.

In November 2017, while hundreds of students were heading home, a 16-year-old boy who was walking in the parking lot was hit by a car that failed to stop after the collision.

The boy’s mother spoke to News 2 in 2017.

“Children were screaming, you’ve been hit by a car you’ve been hit by a car he was kind of dazed,” said Tobi Pruett from the earlier interview.

The young man in the 2017 incident suffered abrasions and Pruett told News 2 at the time, her son was lucky that his head hit his backpack and not the asphalt.

Barker says the county looks at incidents like these as isolated.

“Overall, when you have the magnitude of students and vehicles leaving and have only a few incidents over the past few years, we like to think of that as glass is half full,” said Barker.

The 16-year-old girl who was driving has not been charged. Police tell News 2 that the investigation is ongoing.