LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Special School District announced it would be closed for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 concerns and weather-related issues.

“Due to the overwhelming number of positive COVID-19 cases identified today, we have reached a level which makes us unable to staff our classrooms and buildings,” a statement from the district said.

LSSD reported that COVID-19 tests conducted at its employee clinic produced a nearly 70% positivity rate on Tuesday.

The district will use three stockpile/inclement weather days for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Classes are expected to resume on Monday, January 10.

No school activities, SACC, or home requirements will be in place for the rest of the week.