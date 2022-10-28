LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people from North Carolina are facing multiple charges after police reportedly discovered stolen items and drugs inside a vehicle in Lebanon Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to a reported shoplifting on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Advanced Auto Parts in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

After they found the suspects at the scene, authorities said they discovered some stolen merchandise inside the suspects’ vehicle, as well as on their person.

The officers noticed multiple items in the vehicle that appeared to be new, packaged, and still covered in store tags, so detectives were called in to help process the items.

Officials reported that some of the items in the vehicle were confirmed as stolen from Advanced Auto on West Main Street, Advanced Auto on South Maple Street, and Wilkie’s on the Square.

In addition, police said they discovered drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana while searching the vehicle.

Both suspects — identified by authorities as Amy Mitchell and William Stanek — were arrested and charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II substance, three counts of theft of property shoplifting, and simple possession of a Schedule VI substance.