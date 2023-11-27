LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thieves were caught red-handed in Lebanon with over $5,000 dollars in merchandise.

Now, police are hoping to deter criminals by placing an extra set of eyes in the sky through their new state-of-the-art 360-degree camera system.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Lebanon isn’t alone when it comes to retail theft this holiday weekend. According to Metro Nashville police, nearly a dozen thefts were reported at Nashville malls over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but they were relatively minor compared to the cases we’ve reported this year.

Since opening in October, metro police said there have been more than 30 theft calls to Tanger Outlets.

“When a criminal comes here, and they see Lebanon police and the big flashy light it will deter them,” Zach Patton, Public Information Officer for the Lebanon Police Department said.

Patton, said Lebanon Police are hoping to get two steps ahead of criminals. “We have a 360-degree view so we can see all four quadrants of the square.”

It’s an extra set of eyes in the sky to not only ensure safety for shoppers but local businesses.

“[It’s a] huge peace of mind, I thought it was a great idea,” Joy Pine, Iddy and Oscars, Give Back Boutique said.

Pine said her business has been on the square for six years and the foot traffic significantly increases during the holiday season. “This is a great addition to the square specifically for the holiday season but year-round.”

The system is currently placed on the square, but Patton said it will be moved around to different shopping locations around town.

Patton told News 2 that the camera system will help spot crime such as what unfolded over the weekend.

On Sunday, three individuals were arrested by police after stealing thousands of dollars at a local business.

“The preliminary evidence shows they were trying to steal $5,000 from Hibbett Sports then a search of their car turned up several items from nearby businesses,” Patton said.