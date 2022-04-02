LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen who ran away from a youth facility last month.

According to Lebanon Police, on March 21, officers were alerted that 16-year-old Kinsey Davis had ran away from a youth services facility on N Castle Heights Avenue.

Davis is described as 5’7” and weighs approximately 128 pounds with blue eyes and red shoulder-length hair which police say could be a different color at this time. Officers believe Davis may be in the Murfreesboro or Campbell County area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Detective Allison Daniel at 615-453-4326.