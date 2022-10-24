LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.

Maria Villalobos was reported missing by her family and requires a general welfare check.

She was last seen walking on Bluebird Road around midnight between Saturday and Sunday.

It is believed that she was possibly involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to contact Det. Justin Sandefur at (615) 453-4322 or justin.sandefur@lebanontn.org.