LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who was last seen at her mother’s residence last month.

According to Lebanon police, Keoshia Daren Ward was reported missing by her family on April 11. Authorities say Ward was last seen leaving her mother’s residence on March 12 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department

There is currently no known location for where Ward may have been headed when she left her mother’s home.

Anyone who has information regarding Ward or her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brad Williams at 615-453-4388.