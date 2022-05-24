LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department has alerted the public to a missing 56-year-old man with a medical condition who may be traveling on foot.

According to the department, Darryl Rhoton was reported missing on Tuesday morning. He was reportedly last seen at the Cedarcroft Home located at 202 S. College Street on Monday around midday.

Darryl Rhoton (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Authorities said Rhoton may be headed to the South Nashville/Antioch area on foot. He has allegedly been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic who takes medication regularly.

Anyone with information on Rhoton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at (615) 444-2323, or Detective Justin Sandefur at (615) 453-4322.