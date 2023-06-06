LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for almost a week.

Russell Crouse, 57, was last seen at Cedarcroft Home, a nonprofit supportive living facility, on Friday, June 2, according to police.

Russell Crouse (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Crouse is believed to have left the facility, located at 202 South College Street, on foot. Police said he is 5’2″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds and requires medication daily.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Detective Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322.