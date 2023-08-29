LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Lebanon police for a 52-year-old man who went missing from a mental health facility.

Officers responded to Cedarcroft Home early Tuesday morning where Kevin Davis, 52, was reported missing.

Davis was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of South College Street on Monday. Aug.28. Authorities reported he has not taken his medication.

He is described as five feet ten inches tall, 240 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing black pants and a T-shirt.

Anyone who sees Davis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Lebanon police at 615-444-2323 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.