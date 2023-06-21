LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police are on the hunt for a dangerous home invasion suspect accused of shooting and robbing a Lebanon couple in their own home early Tuesday morning.

The original incident happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday when two men reportedly entered a home on Vine Court. Once inside, police said the suspects robbed and beat the victims, even shooting one of them.

Police said one man fled on foot after the assault while another man reportedly stole the victim’s SUV and drove away.

Within moments of the 911 call, police saturated the area.

A man, now identified as 21-year-old Andrew Satalino, was seen on dash camera footage leaving the crime scene, driving past arriving officers in the stolen SUV.

Police turned on Satalino and chased after him. He then lost control around a curve on the wet pavement and slid on the driver’s side to a stop.

With weapons drawn, multiple officers converged as the ex-con, now bleeding from the crash as he slowly got out of the SUV from a smashed rear window.

According to police, Satalino’s handgun was found a short distance away.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Satalino was sentenced in May 2020 to four years.

DOC officials confirmed he was released from the Rutherford County Jail on Dec. 8, 2022. He was serving time for evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault, and theft of property between $10,000-$60,000.

A neighbor who lives near the victims did not want to be identified, but told News 2 she heard the male victim screaming.

“He was yelling, ‘Help! Help! Call 911!’ So I called 911; I ran over to him. He said, ‘We are getting robbed. They are in our house!’ Right about that time, they pulled out in her car and took off,” the woman said.

“Did he tell you anything more like why?” News 2’s Andy Cordan asked the woman.

(Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) Andrew Satalino (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

“No. He passed out and fell off the porch just as soon as I got to him. I ran to her, his wife because she was yelling, and she was shot in the knee. I helped her until the police and ambulance arrived,” she replied.

The woman said she saw the wife Tuesday and said she is doing okay, but is not coming back to her home because another suspect is still at large. She also told News 2, to her knowledge, the husband is in very serious condition after being severely beaten by the suspects.

Police have not released a motive for the crime or many details about the relationship between the two home invasion suspects and the residents.

Master Patrol Officer Richard Clark told News 2 the crime was not random and the community is not in danger.

“They are still investigating it at the moment, but it appears the house was selected for reasons they are still investigating,” Clark said.

Satalino is charged with multiple felonies, including especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property over $10,000, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.