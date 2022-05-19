LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) has asked the public for their assistance in locating two runaway children who have not been seen since last Friday.

Rodman Felindo Vasquez Hernandez, 17, and Lisbeth Omaidy Vasquez Hernandez, 16, were last seen at their aunt’s home on Hobbs Avenue on May 13, around 9:30 p.m. Police said they may be traveling, or may already be in Virginia looking for other relatives.

Lisbeth Omaidy Vasquez Hernandez (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Rodman Felindo Vasquez Hernandez (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department) Lebanon police are looking for two runaway children who have not been seen since last Friday. (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Rodman is described as 4’10” tall, weighing about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Polo shirt and pants. Lisbeth is 4’6”, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red blouse and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Nate Beatty at (615) 453-4349 or beattyn@lebanontn.org.