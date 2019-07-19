Lebanon police search for dealers who supplied drugs that killed 2, put 3rd person in coma

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead and a young woman is clinging to life after what police say was a drug overdose in Lebanon.

Emergency crews were notified by homeowners around 7:15 p.m. Thursday that three people were in a bedroom unresponsive.

The caller told 911 that two people were dead and a third person was clinging to life.

Caller: “I need an ambulance and the police to come, my mother just found my son’s best friend and two other people in the other room. Two of them are not breathing and the other one is barely breathing.”

According to Lebanon police, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was a 20-year-old man and the other a 32-year-old woman.

The third victim, a 20-year-old woman, was still alive, but barely.

Right now, police are unclear what drug killed the two people and incapacitated the third.

Sgt. PJ Hardy says, “We found a little bit of paraphernalia, but nothing that would lead us to one area or the other. If we went in and there was trauma or foul play it would be easier to navigate, but right now we are at the mercy of the medical entities to tell us and give us the direction this thing is going.”

Lebanon Police have this warning for both users and those who sell the drugs that kill.

PJ Hardy says, “Our plea to those who are affected by drug abuse, please know the dangers that exist today. It is roulette. It really is. It is roulette and that is a chance that nobody should take. Our warning to those who sell these drugs that are fatal, we are coming after you.”

LPD officials told News 2, they have already begun the investigation into who supplied the drugs.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old woman is in critical condition in a coma at VUMC.