LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Police have released footage from the body-worn camera of an officer who shot a man who shot and killed his next-door neighbor.

According to Lebanon Police, officers were initially dispatched to a dispute between neighbors and made contact with an armed suspect in the front yard upon arrival. The man refused commands from the officers and began moving towards the woman, pulling a firearm from his waistband and firing.

In the video, the officer immediately began firing at the man in order to stop him from continuing to fire at the woman.

“As you will see, our officer reacted in a split second to try to protect a third party,” said Richard Clark, Public Information Officer for LPD.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident in its entirety, according to Clark.

The woman was identified by LPD as 63-year-old Jacqueline Rhodes.