Lebanon police offer new program to help citizens pick-up groceries, medicine

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – First came the tornadoes, now the unprecedented emergency of COVID-19.

To help beleaguered and sick citizens cope, Lebanon police are announcing a new program to make it easier for residents to get their groceries and medicine home.

The program is called: OPERATION BLUE LIGHT DELIVERY

In a nutshell, police will go to stores to pick up items that have been ordered and paid for like groceries or medicines. Uniformed officers will then deliver those items to people who may have difficulty getting out.

“Right now we are all hands on deck,” said Sergeant P.J. Hardy of the Lebanon Police Department .

According to Hardy, the program is designed to help seniors and those who could be affected by the coronavirus.

Hardy says many seniors can’t leave their homes and some are afraid to expose themselves to the coronavirus. He also says the program is open to other citizens, like a stay at home mom who may have a house full of sick kids.

“Maybe for medical reasons or other reasons, people don’t want to get out, and risk exposure, they call us with their confirmation number and pick up time and date, we’ll pick the items up, deliver them to the house, knock on the door, step back, make sure they retrieve their items, curb the theft issue. It’s something we feel we can do to help in these situations. It’s strange situations we are living in. The elderly and others with immune issues who don’t need the risk, of exposure, we are trying to help out any way we can,” said Sgt. Hardy.

Kate McKinney applauds the police department’s efforts to help people during these anxious times.

“Definitely, I think it is great, I’m able to get around, but if my grandparents or family and friends couldn’t, I think it is an excellent idea. I think it will keep them from being exposed to coronavirus or other illnesses that any of us might have that they need to be protected from right now,” said McKinney.

Hardy says the department doesn’t need volunteers for this program.

Police emphasize that this program is a pick-up and delivery service for citizens who have preordered and paid for their items.

If you are a Lebanon resident and you are interested in Operation Bluelight Delivery, call 615-257-6001, ext. 3015, and speak to Ms. Kathy Collinsworth, administrative assistant to the chief, to schedule a pick-up and delivery of groceries or prescriptions.