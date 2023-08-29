LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department is investigating a possible incident of physical abuse that may have occurred at a daycare earlier this year.

The incident at Owl’s Nest Day Care on West Gay Street was reported to the police department last week and is alleged to have happened in February 2023.

Police said the suspect in the case is no longer employed by the daycare. No other details regarding the circumstances of the alleged physical abuse were immediately available.

The Lebanon Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding the Feb. 2023 incident or other possible incidents at the daycare to contact Detective Nolan Gray at 615-453-4367 or nolan.gray@lebanontn.org.