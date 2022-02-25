LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police are on the lookout for a man with outstanding warrants for theft.

Ladavius Brooks, 29, is also an ex-con who spent 3 years in TDOC custody. His sentence ended on June 26, 2021.

Lebanon Police also told News 2, Brooks shot a man earlier this year at the Travel Inn in Lebanon. He was arrested after the shooting and is out on bond while awaiting that case.

Now, another flagrant incident involving Brooks has taken place — this one happening on Thursday afternoon.

According to LPD, it all went down around 4 p.m. on Leeville Pike near Hartman Drive.

That’s where quick-thinking K-9 Officer Robert Bates spotted the wanted man and attempted to pull over Brooks who was driving a silver Nissan Altima.

The 29-year-old drove through a parking lot, then onto Leeville Pike where he accelerated, driving on the shoulder and recklessly passing cars in the breakdown lane.

Dashcam video showed the felon accelerating down the two-lane highways loaded with cars at rush hour.

When Brooks passed another car dangerously on the right-hand side, the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Lt. P.J. Hardy says the officer did the right thing while maintaining the department’s strict chase policy.

“It is our job to try and apprehend people, but it is a tough balancing act. Our officer made the right decision,” Lt. Hardy said. “He said, ‘I’m going to attempt to stop this vehicle. I know who he is. I know he has warrants.’ And once it became a situation that it was reckless the way he was driving, and there was traffic and the weather was not good, and there’s a nearby school, all that factors in, he pulls over. He disengages. The suspect cargoes on further on down the road.”

A short time later, police say Brooks smashed into an innocent motorist, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

According to police, the innocent driver was not severely injured, But Brooks; girlfriend was critically hurt when she was ejected from the speeding Nissan which flipped on its roof.

She was transported to a local hospital. Police say she has had at least one surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Brooks managed to run away into a nearby neighborhood.

Police saturated the neighborhood looking for Brooks.

It was only later that police will learn that a Good Samaritan gave Brooks a ride out of the neighborhood to a nearby Mcdonald’s. Police say the man was unsuspecting and fell for Brooks’ story that his car broke down and he needed a lift.

In addition to the original warrant, Brooks now faces felony evading.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Lebanon Police.