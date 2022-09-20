LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Police are asking possible victims of an alleged sex offender to come forward after females complained of inappropriate touching this past Sunday at the Walmart in Lebanon.

Sunday evening, LPD went to the home of Christopher Marmon, 51, and took him to jail.

The convicted sex offender has a long criminal history dating back 30 years. According to his TBI history, he was convicted in 1992 of aggravated rape. He has many other sex charges and drug charges on his record.

And now he’s back behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching four females, one as young as 12 years old.

News 2 has secured bodycam of the arrest at his home.

It took place at 10:18 pm, less than 2 hours after LPD investigators interview the alleged 12-year-old victim who positively identifies Marmon as the man who touched her inside the store.

On the video, you can hear police arguing with Marmon who refuses to get up or cooperate until police tell him what he has done. When officers tell him he is caught on video, the ex-con says it’s a false arrest.

The investigation began Sunday after a 12-year-old girl alleged that the ex-con touched her inappropriately in the Walmart where she was shopping with her mother.

News 2 has secured the 911 call that is relayed to dispatchers through an interpreter.

911: “I was in the store, when my daughter, she is 12 years old, came to me, crying, told me that a man had been touching her buttocks. She told me it was a man with a green shirt, so we looked for him, and we saw one man with a green shirt leaving. I asked her if she recognized him, and she said that it was him.”

After interviewing the child, Lebanon officers viewed Walmart’s security video. Investigators say they saw a man, now identified as Christopher Marmon, not only touch the child, but police say he reportedly touched three other females.

According to police, two of the alleged victims are minors. One alleged victim is an adult. And the age of the alleged fourth victim is unknown at this time.

“It is very clear and evident what he was doing,” said Lebanon Police Lt. P.J. Hardy. “You can see in the video that he is looking at the victim prior to and then approaches them and inappropriately places his hands on them.”

Because investigators know Christopher Marmon, they immediately identified him from the video. And because they know he is a registered sex offender with a long criminal history, they immediately go to his home and place him under arrest.

Marmon has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and resisting arrest.

Lebanon police want to speak to that fourth victim and anyone else who may have had inappropriate contact with the suspect.

Marmon is in the Wilson County Jail under a $100,000 bond. He’s due back in court next Tuesday.