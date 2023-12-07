LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Temple Baptist Church in Lebanon are still in shock after a vandal caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage inside their church on Coles Ferry Pike.

According to the Lebanon Police Department (LPD), the intruder smashed windows, turned over furniture, and even burned the carpets. The question is, why?

News 2 has obtained body camera footage of LPD officers arresting the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Tucker, who was found hiding inside the church.

According to church members, the Lebanon man gained access some time after the morning services and was discovered around 5:30 p.m., just before the evening service.

Congregants told News 2 the pastor’s wife discovered the break-in when she opened the door and immediately noticed something was wrong.

“She heard something, smelled a little smoke, backed out, told her husband to call the police,” the church secretary said about the pastor’s wife.

Congregants took a News 2 crew all around the facility, showing inexplicable vandalism in multiple rooms.

“I wanted to cry,” the secretary recalled. “I mean, it just hurt me that somebody would do this, that they have no more respect for God’s house than to tear it up.”

The members also showed News 2 the Sunday school room, where everything was in disarray, with holes punched in the wall and acrylic paint squirted up to the ceiling.

“It’s pure meanness,” the secretary added.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the floor was burned and appliances were reportedly ruined.

“He also filled up the toilet to the side here, was burning something in the toilet,” the secretary said.

In the public space next to the sanctuary, paneling was pried from the walls and bulletin boards had been ripped down. Congregants also showed News 2 twisted copper pipes and smashed windows. In the pastor’s office, every drawer had been ransacked and turned upside down.

According to parishioners, police found methamphetamine and a small amount of church cash on Tucker when he was arrested.

Master Patrol Officer Richard Clark said crimes against churches are especially upsetting: “It’s a very unfortunate thing because during the holidays, churches really try to do a lot for our community and try to help others in need, and the fact that they’re going to have this kind of impact on their building themselves is a very sad situation.”

News 2 also spoke to Temple Baptist Church Pastor Jon T. Shonebarger, who is a retired corrections chaplain. He said his church primarily serves senior citizens in the community.

According to Shonebarger, the damage is extensive, including busted pipes, flooded rooms, and drained Freon supplies.

Shonebarger, who went to court on Thursday, Dec. 7 for this case, said the suspect should serve time and hopefully find the Lord behind bars.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Tucker is a Lebanon resident who has no criminal history in Wilson County.

Tucker is reportedly being held in jail for charges of arson, burglary, vandalism, bringing contraband into the jail, possession of meth, and theft of property. His total bond is $103,000

If you want to learn more about the Temple Baptist Church or want to help with this colossal mess, check out the church’s Facebook page.