LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police arrested a Missouri man after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun.

It happened Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. on I-40 East in Lebanon.

That’s when Lebanon police began receiving multiple calls about a blue truck with a U-Haul trailer driving erratically and the driver allegedly pointing a handgun at vehicles in the eastbound lanes.

Police got into position around Exit 239, saw the truck and pulled it over.

Officers initiated a felony stop on the driver, later identified as 72-year-old John France from Warrenton, Missouri.

Bodycam video showed the officers approaching the driver.

Officer: “Hands up. All the way up. Where’s your gun at?”

The 72-year-old told officers he was carrying a gun.

France: “These people tried to run me off the road.”

Officer: “Okay, I’m going to get you out of the vehicle, don’t touch that gun, understand?”

Officers spotted the gun on the floorboard and quickly secured it.

According to police, the Glock 22 was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Officer: “Gun’s on the floorboard. Turn around, face away from me.”

According to the police report, just minutes earlier, 2 Lebanon women, ages 45 and 38, claimed France cut them off in traffic.

When the women honked their horn, they told police that France became enraged.

According to the report, France chased the women, pointing the gun at them, all the while forcing other vehicles off the road.

Police say, during this rolling altercation, the women took pictures of France.

According to officers who have viewed the pictures, France was seen pointing the weapon out the window while driving thru traffic.

“This is a very dangerous situation,” Lt. P.J. Hardy said. “Obviously, in a road rage situation like this, it is very unpredictable.”

On his way to the squad car in handcuffs, France told the arresting officers he was the victim.

France: “They were trying to kill me for no reason. I was minding my own business and this woman came up, and she tried to run me off the road three times.”

According to the police report, before entering the Wilson county jail, France reportedly told officers, “I should have just shot that b—-.”

“We took someone off the road that should not be on the road, especially if they have the mindset that they can wave guns around and point them at people while they are driving,” Lt. P.J. Hardy said.

The suspect is in the Wilson County Jail, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say he does have prior arrests out of Missouri.

France is being held on a $20,000 bond. He’s due in court July 6th.