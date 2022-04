LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Danny Caldwell was reported missing on Saturday by a former spouse.

Authorities say the last known contact with Caldwell was on Dec. 27.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Jay Spicer at (615) 453-4374.