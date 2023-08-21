LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in the Spence Creek subdivision are calling on the city of Lebanon to take action against speeders after a second car crashed into a fence in one of their backyards within the past two years.

Lebanon police said the driver was going 113 mph on Highway 109 Sunday evening when they hit another car turning into the Spence Creek subdivision. The force from the collision pushed the suspect’s car off the road through multiple backyards before they crashed into a fence, according to officers. Police believe alcohol was likely a contributing factor.

Children were playing outside just 45 minutes before the crash occurred, neighbors reported.

News 2 spoke to several neighbors who said speeding is a chronic problem along Highway 109, which borders the Spence Creek subdivision. Many residents said they fear for their lives turning into and out of their neighborhood, considering one of their neighbors died last October while turning onto Highway 109.

Jerry Rice, who lives in Spence Creek, told News 2 he was glad no one was hurt in Sunday’s crash, but he wasn’t surprised when he heard what happened because of the constant speeding on Highway 109.

“During rush hour if you’re sitting in the middle lane, cars are flying by you one way and cars are flying towards you the other way,” Rice said. “That’s a scary spot to be in every day.”

Justin Hauser heard the bang from the crash while he was sitting in his home Sunday evening. He didn’t realize someone had crashed their car in a neighbor’s backyard until he saw the Lebanon Police Department’s social media post.

“I was like, ‘Wow,'” Hauser said. “The speed, 113 miles per hour, that’s a 55 mile per hour speed limit but on a regular day, people are doing 60, 70, 80.”

Neighbors told News 2 around two years ago, a different car traveling on Highway 109 crashed into a fence in their backyard. The city put up guard rails, according to residents, but they didn’t help prevent Sunday’s crash.

Residents believe a traffic light at the entrance of the Spence Creek subdivision could help slow drivers down, although they said it likely wouldn’t have stopped Sunday’s crash.

News 2 reached out to the city of Lebanon to inquire about putting up a traffic light but had not heard back by the time this article was published.

Neighbors said the driver who was hit also owned the fence the suspect crashed into. That driver is doing okay, according to residents.

Police have not reported whether the suspect was injured, or whether charges would be filed.